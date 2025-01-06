All Abilities Fitness Center provides safe space for those with intellectual and physical challenges

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- As an occupational therapy assistant, Tara Simmons saw a need for post-therapy programs.

Simmons started All Abilities Fitness Center seven years ago to fill that need.

The center welcomes individuals with both intellectual as well as physical challenges. It's a safe space where people can socialize, have fun and also build some muscles along the way.

Most recently, Simmons moved the center to her alma mater, Alvernia University in Berks County. She credits the university with giving her the tools and supporting her dream of opening her business.

Most classes start with a quick warm-up and stretch and then activities ranging from weight lifting to shooting hoops.

Members Tim and Jim have been attending for about a year, and they come twice a week.

Caretaker Mason McElroy says it is the highlight of their week and they count down the days until they can be with Simmons.

Simmons also takes her program on the road. She brings the All Abilities Fitness Center to places that may not have the means to travel, including school districts and adult day programs.

Simmons says that it is so extremely rewarding and that she could not see herself doing anything else.

To learn more info about All Abilities Fitness Center visit: allabilitiesfitnesscenter.com.