Asian business community urged to stay vigilant amid burglary 'epidemic'

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are calling a string of burglaries an 'epidemic' throughout Montgomery County. They are now putting out a warning about criminal gangs.

"We're asking the Asian business community to be vigilant," said Abington Police Lt. Kevin Magee.

The owners are being tracked by criminals based on harmful stereotypes that they keep high-value items in their homes. The criminals are using sophisticated techniques to target their victims, police say.

"Through surveillance, tracking devices, whether it be AirTags, trail cams, whether it be actual physical surveillance on these business owners," said Lt. Magee.

In the most recent incident, police said a couple was tracked from their business in Philadelphia to their home in a gated community in Abington. The couple had likely been under surveillance for weeks.

"They're not there for a physical confrontation. They are following them home to learn their patterns, their cars, who's staying at the residence, how long it's going to take them to get from their place of business home," said Lt. Magee.

The group put an AirTag on the couple's car, and on Monday, they decided to make their move. The group of three men managed to get inside the home before realizing it wasn't empty.

"Fortunately for us, they picked a bad time to do it. The homeowner's son was home in this case and confronted them," said Lt. Magee.

The son scared the men off, but not before they got away with some of their valuables.

Police are now asking business owners to keep an eye out for anyone following them home.

They recommend adding lighting around homes and using hard-wired surveillance cameras because they have seen cases where groups use Wi-Fi jammers to interfere with wireless cameras.