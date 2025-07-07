ACCT Philly over capacity; offering $10 adoptions and gift cards to fosters

Officials with ACCT Philly say the shelter is over capacity, and they're in dire need of adopters and fosters.

Officials with ACCT Philly say the shelter is over capacity, and they're in dire need of adopters and fosters.

Officials with ACCT Philly say the shelter is over capacity, and they're in dire need of adopters and fosters.

Officials with ACCT Philly say the shelter is over capacity, and they're in dire need of adopters and fosters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with ACCT Philly say the shelter is over capacity and they're in dire need of dog adopters and fosters.

Now through July 13th, anyone who fosters a large dog for at least four weeks will receive a $250 gift card.

Fosters are asked to provide a few photos, a video, and a short bio within the first 10 days to help promote the dog for adoption.

For more information on signing up to be a foster, CLICK HERE.

And if you're considering adopting, fees are now just $10 through July 19th, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

There are dozens of loving and incredible dogs waiting to meet their forever families.

To see what animals they have available for adoption, visit ACCTPhilly.org or stop by the shelter on Hunting Park Avenue.

ACCT Philly

111 W Hunting Park Avenue

Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

