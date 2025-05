Action News hits the runway for CHOP fundraiser

Fashion and fundraising came together in Center City Monday night as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosted its annual Runway show.

Fashion and fundraising came together in Center City Monday night as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosted its annual Runway show.

Fashion and fundraising came together in Center City Monday night as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosted its annual Runway show.

Fashion and fundraising came together in Center City Monday night as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosted its annual Runway show.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fashion and fundraising came together in Center City Monday night as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosted its annual Runway show.

Action News' Karen Rogers emceed the lunchtime fashion extravaganza.

Katherine Scott and several other members of our Action News team hit the catwalk to show off summer styles.

Retired Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham also made an appearance.

Proceeds benefit the Integrative Health Program at CHOP.