Action News' streaming producer Jason Kleinberger, wife welcome baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Allow us to introduce you to Lydia Louise Kleinberger, the newborn daughter of Action News producer Jason and his wife, Sarah.

Lydia was born Friday, September 27 at Pennsylvania Hospital, weighing 6 and a half pounds.

Jason tells us mom and baby are both happy and healthy and Lydia even watched her first Phillies and Eagles games with her family over the weekend.

Welcome to the Action News family, Lydia! And congratulations to Jason and Sarah.