Fans scrambling for refunds after Star Trek convention abruptly canceled

The event was scheduled to take place in Philadelphia May 2-4, 2025.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A convention primarily for Star Trek fans has left people looking for refunds.

"I've been going all three years and then this year they kind of got like some bigger guests," said Nicole Forst of Pottstown, Montgomery County.

Forst is talking about the Galactic Diversity and Inclusion Convention hosted by the nonprofit Gaaays in Spaaace.

This year it was supposed to take place the first weekend of May in Center City, but the organizer and founder of Gaaays in Spaaaace, Dan Deevy, sent an email, announcing the event was canceled.

"We no longer have the support and financial backing that sustained us during our first two years," said Bridget Delaney of Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Delaney read the email to the Troubleshooters, saying she is out $65.83. Forst told us she is out $514.

"My family and I, we bought three-day passes for the whole weekend," said Forst.

To make matters worse, Delaney said the cancellation was abrupt and fans were not notified until April 20th.

"But the ticket sales remained live," said Delaney.

She said organizers did not update the ticket page for days and the Gaaays in Space website still advertises the event as an "EPIC.. once in a lifetime opportunity!!!"

"We just want our money back," said Forst.

The cancellation also directed fans to apply for refunds: "If you wish to request a refund, go to your confirmation email and follow the instructions by May 31 2025. Refunds will be processed promptly following your request."

Delaney says she did try to request a refund, but her confirmation email doesn't provide a way to request that refund, so she emailed Deevy.

"He said he was gonna get more information and give me further direction the next day," she said.

Delaney says that never happened.

Action News also reached out to Deevy and the ticketing company called Afton for answers. Afton told the Troubleshooters it hasn't received a response from Deevy either, stating: "All ticket proceeds were held directly by the organizer. We have advised consumers to consider contacting their bank or credit card provider."

Deevy never responded to multiple attempts for answers.