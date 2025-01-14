Troubleshooters help Flyers fan with custom jersey dilemma

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters were able to get some answers for a frustrated Flyers fan who waited months for a custom jersey.

Patrick Kreamer is a lifelong Flyers fan. He contacted the Troubleshooters after his custom jersey was never delivered.

It's only his first season but Matvei Michkhov is already a favorite for many Flyers fans, including Kreamer.

"He's been fantastic this year. I'm a huge Flyers fan. Been a Flyers fan ever since I was a kid," he said.

So he went to the Outphitters team store in the Wells Fargo Center to have Michkov and number 39 put on his jersey.

That was on October 19 during the Flyers home opener. Nearly two months later, he still hadn't received his jersey.

"No response. I even put a grievance in online through their website," explained Kreamer.

He says he even tried social media but still had no luck.

"So I'm out almost $300 waiting on a product that has yet to show up," said Kreamer.

The Troubleshooters were able to get some answers within a week of our interview.

The Wells Fargo Center tells us Kreamer's contact info couldn't be accurately read, and "as soon as we received the correct contact information, we apologized for the inconvenience and processed an overnight shipment to the customer."

"Thank you for actually being able to be in touch because I did everything I could. I really do appreciate it," said Kreamer.