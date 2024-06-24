Active shooter incidents declined by 4% from 2022 to 2023, FBI report says

In 2023, the FBI designated 48 shootings as 'active shooter incidents,' compared to 50 shootings in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Active shooter incidents in the United States declined from 2022 to 2023, according to new statistics just released by the FBI.

The report found there was a 4% decline between the two years.

In 2023, the FBI designated 48 shootings as "active shooter incidents," that's compared to 50 shootings in 2022.

Unlike other popular definitions, the FBI defines an active shooter as an "individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area."

According to the report, the majority of shooters were male.

And most of the shootings were in publicly open spaces, like businesses and education centers.