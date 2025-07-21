Actor Tom Troupe dies at 97 at his home in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood is mourning the death of stage and screen star Tom Troupe.

Troupe died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills on Sunday, just days after celebrating his 97th birthday, according to his family.

He appeared in dozens of films and TV shows from the 1960s through the 1990s, including "Star Trek," "My Own Private Idaho," "The Big Fisherman" and "Kelly's Heroes."

Troupe made his acting debut on Broadway in 1957, after earning a bronze star in the Korean War.

He was married to the late actress Carole Cook.

Troupe is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

