After fire, Catholic school students sell bracelets to help teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A massive fire ravaged the classrooms of St. Francis of Assisi School in Delaware County on October 7, 2024.

In the aftermath, 1st-grade student Molly McPhillips asked her mom if she could make bracelets to sell and raise money. Pretty soon, the whole community got involved.

They were able to raise enough money to give each teacher $350 to purchase items for their new classrooms.

Since the fire, 9 teachers have created new classrooms on the campus of St. Kevin Parish Community and class is back in session.

While the students are still making a few bracelets, parents recommend the best way to help out is to visit the main fundraising page.

Click here to learn more.

