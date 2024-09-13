Aldi raises starting pay for store employees and warehouse workers

The new starting wage for store employees will be $18 an hour, and the new starting wage for warehouse workers will be $23 an hour.

The new starting wage for store employees will be $18 an hour, and the new starting wage for warehouse workers will be $23 an hour.

The new starting wage for store employees will be $18 an hour, and the new starting wage for warehouse workers will be $23 an hour.

The new starting wage for store employees will be $18 an hour, and the new starting wage for warehouse workers will be $23 an hour.

Looking for a job? Aldi is increasing its starting wages to $18 and $23.

The company announced it's looking to hire more than 13,000 workers as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season. The new starting wage for store employees will be $18 an hour, and the new starting wage for warehouse workers will be $23 an hour based on market and position.

Those working more than 30 hours a week will have access to healthcare insurance, paid time off and more, according to Aldi.

In 2023, the retailer introduced new benefits, including flexible scheduling and 100% paid parental and caregiver leave.

"Whether it's our in-store team filling shelves with fresh produce, warehouse staff managing logistics, ordrivers delivering our trending ALDI Finds, our employees fuel the quicker, easier and more affordableshopping experience our shoppers know and love," said ALDI President Atty McGrath in a press release. "Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow in their careers."

If you're interested, you can apply on the Aldi jobs page. If you qualify, you'll be invited to attend interview events during National Hiring Week, Sept. 9-15.