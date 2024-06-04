Alleged ring leader in string of Center City and Montgomery County grab-and-go thefts arrested

In several cases, police say the group used a 9-year-old child to carry out thefts totaling at least $75,000.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two more arrests have been made in connection with a string of grab-and-go thefts in Philadelphia's Center City and suburban Montgomery County, and police said they are looking for seven more people.

Among the two now in custody is the crew's alleged leader, 19-year-old Janiyah Robinson, according to police.

The other suspect was identified as 24-year-old Ayonna Robinson. It is not known if the two women are related.

Police said Janiyah Robinson would recruit people without records, including young people, teenagers and even a 9-year-old.

The crime ring has targeted at least 20 high-end stores in Ardmore, King of Prussia and Center City, police said in a news conference Tuesday.

Police said the group has been targeting Lululemon stores, rushing in with trash bags and loading them up with expensive merchandise before darting out in just minutes.

They're getting away with tens of thousands of dollars, and what's most shocking is their ages range from 9 years old to 25, officials said.

The thefts date back to November 2023 and total roughly $75,000.

One of the Lululemon stores they targeted is in Lower Merion Township's Suburban Square. There, the thieves got away with around $10,000 worth of items after around four people ran in and grabbed whatever they could.

Similar incidents have happened at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township. In that case, the thieves got away with around $20,000 worth of items. In one incident, a thief used pepper spray to run out with high-end merchandise at Givenchy.

The group also hit the Lululemon on Walnut Street in Center City, where they stole at least $40,000 worth of merchandise in several incidents.

Police said the crime ring then sells the items at local bars or online.

Officials said they have set a high bail of $180,000 in an effort to deter others from doing similar crimes.

"It sends a very strong message," said Insp. Ray Evans, with the Philadelphia Police Department. "That is a message we want to send across the city, that if you do retail thefts, you're part of an organization and you're going to get a stiff bail."

