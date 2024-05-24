Man wanted in connection to at least 8 retail thefts across Philadelphia

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect believed to be involved in multiple retail thefts.

The suspect, identified by police as 47-year-old Damon Fletcher and also known by the alias Alex Soto, is currently wanted under an active arrest warrant.

Officers say his last known address was on the 200 block of Stearly Street.

Fletcher is believed to be connected to at least eight incidents of retail theft in the northeast section of the city.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fletcher is urged to contact the police immediately.