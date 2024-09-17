Allentown named asthma capital of the United States by Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This week marks Asthma Peak week, which is when doctors see a spike in asthma flare ups and hospitalizations.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Allentown is the asthma capital of the U.S. and took the top spot for being the most challenging place to live with asthma.

Philadelphia came in at number five.

The report weighed certain factors like asthma prevalence, the number of ER visits and deaths due to asthma. Environmental factors like poverty, air quality and access care also contributed to this report.

"During peak week, you've got the fall allergy season coming and then children going back to school, so there's upper respiratory infections that then spread to adults and this is the perfect storm to having allergy attacks," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Ragweed is a common fall pollen that peaks this month and mold counts go up as leaves begin to collect outside, so that contributes to the spike.

Ethnic backgrounds play a role as well. Puerto Ricans have the highest rate of asthma prevalence compared to any other racial group in the U.S.

"Black, Hispanic, Native American and Alaska native are disproportionately impacted by asthma, so depending upon where you live really can impact how your asthma is," said Mendez.

Doctors say new medicine is helping with prevention and control.

"Those quick relief medications in that past have only targeted the airway narrowing and tightening. And now there are new options that target both and I think that's the key in asthma treatment and control and where all those innovations are heading," said allergist and immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh.

This time of year, Dr. Parikh says they're seeing 10.8 million asthma attacks and 1.8 million ER visits across the country.