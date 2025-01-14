Jury reaches verdict in trial of NJ school bus aide after death of 6-year-old in wheelchair

Toni Yates has more on the split verdict in the trial against the former New Jersey bus aide.

Toni Yates has more on the split verdict in the trial against the former New Jersey bus aide.

Toni Yates has more on the split verdict in the trial against the former New Jersey bus aide.

Toni Yates has more on the split verdict in the trial against the former New Jersey bus aide.

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After two days of deliberations, the jury reached a split verdict on Monday in the trial against a former school bus aide in New Jersey.

Prosecutors charged Amanda Davila in the death of Farj Williams, a student with special needs, after the 6-year-old was strangled by her safety harness in July 2023.

On Monday, Davila was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter and not guilty of reckless manslaughter, but was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child.

The defense had argued that a family member of Williams improperly buckled her into her wheelchair that day.

"Even if she was found guilty on all counts, I still wouldn't have closure because I still don't have my child," said Williams' mom, Najmah Nash.

Davila, 27, took the stand in her own defense last week. Prosecutors say she was texting and on social media instead of checking on Williams.

Davila told jurors she should have checked on Williams and didn't follow training procedures, but doesn't deserve the punishment she may face.

"I made a mistake. You guys are trying to put me in jail for 10-20 years on a mistake. I'm partially to blame but there's other people to blame too, not just me," Davila said.

Davila and her attorney, Michael Policastro, maintained that Williams, who was nonverbal, died because she was incorrectly strapped into her wheelchair by her sister or her mother as she slumped in her chair. The bus' shoulder harness cut off her airway.

Prosecutors said there was no proof the family was at fault.

The jury was shown the entire bus ride to Claremont Elementary School, which showed Davila constantly on her phone, earbuds in both ears as she was seated in front of Williams, not checking on her at all during the ride.

Prosecutors say her one job that day was looking after Williams' wellbeing and she didn't do it.

A nurse at Claremont performed CPR on the child, but she later died at the hospital.

Davila now faces 10 years in prison.

