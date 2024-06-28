Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

Amazon recently confirmed Prime Day dates for 2024 and here's all the important information you need to prepare for the year's biggest sales event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the e-tailer's yearly sales event that usually lasts 48 hours, Each day releases new deals and you can even shop limited-time 'lightning' deals throughout the event. You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop for this event, so sign up for a membership before the sales event begins.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is confirmed for July 16 and July 17. Amazon is also planning to release early Prime Day deals starting at the beginning of July so be on the lookout for those.

What deals can you expect on Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon's own products including the Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite and Echo Dot always sweet some of the biggest deals during Prime Day. Other top sellers usually found on sale include Apple products like the Apple AirPods Pro, and common household products like Crest 3D Whitestrips. Deals can usually be found in every category, including vacuums, patio furniture, headphones and more.

Are Prime Day deals exclusive to Amazon?

While Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon and Amazon Prime Members, a lot of competing retailers have their own deals running during the sales event, including Walmart, Nike, Cozy Earth, Nordstrom and more. Check back on our Prime Day Hub for these competing sales events.

