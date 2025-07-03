Ambulance crashes into home in Burlington County, NJ

Emergency responders are on the scene in Burlington County after an ambulance crashed into a home.

Emergency responders are on the scene in Burlington County after an ambulance crashed into a home.

Emergency responders are on the scene in Burlington County after an ambulance crashed into a home.

Emergency responders are on the scene in Burlington County after an ambulance crashed into a home.

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Emergency responders are on the scene in Burlington County after an ambulance crashed into a home.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 900 block of Woodland Road in Mt. Holly.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a portion of the ambulance wedged inside the front of the home. Crews were also seen nearby removing another vehicle that appeared to have been damaged in the incident.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.