Suspect in 2023 deadly Philadelphia shooting arrested in Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia last year was arrested in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on January 31, 2023, just before midnight on the 2600 block of North 13th Street near Tuck Street.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police found 36-year-old Samuel Rosario suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Amir Studevan

Amir Studevan was taken into custody over a year later while hiding in Puerto Rico, authorities say.

Studevan was extradited back to Philadelphia and has been charged with murder and other related offenses.

Authorities have not said why Studevan allegedly fled to Puerto Rico after the shooting.

