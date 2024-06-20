Amtrak service suspended between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Connecticut

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All Amtrak service has been suspended between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and New Haven Union Station in Connecticut.

Amtrak said Thursday afternoon there has been a loss of power on the tracks between New York's Penn Station and Newark Union Station in New Jersey.

A malfunctioning circuit breaker appears to be to blame, Amtrak said.

Amtrak said it will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservations during the service disruption.

You can do that by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Service updates are available at Amtrak.com

Amtrak notified riders earlier Thursday that there could be delays due to the extreme heat. However, it's not clear if the power failure was connected to the weather.