Amtrak service temporarily disrupted between Philly, NYC due to downed powerlines

Both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit were operating very limited service out of Penn Station late Wednesday after downed power lines led to delays.

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York City is temporarily disrupted due to downed overhead powerlines.

Extensive delays began just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when Amtrak announced downed powerlines between Newark and New York Penn Station.

Crews are still in the process of clearing tracks.

At 9:30 p.m. Amtrak announced that personnel had restored power on one track between New York and Newark. However, it remains unclear when service will fully resume along the Northeast Corridor.

Customers traveling through the affected areas should expect extensive residual delays due to speed restrictions and rail congestion.

Amtrak customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL and follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on X for real-time updates.

Several commuter services closer to New York City were also impacted, including New Jersey Transit.