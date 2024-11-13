New building at University of Pennsylvania aims to become hub for AI research

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News got a sneak peek at the University of Pennsylvania's newest building, which is dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence and data science.

Amy Guttman Hall is designed as a hub for collaborative research in AI.

The building at the northeast corner of 34th and Chestnut streets was built using mass timber, an emerging architectural material.

Officials say the hope is that the research done at the new building will put Philadelphia on the map as a center for AI innovation.

Guttman Hall is set to open in early 2025, according to university leaders.