Truck falls through boardwalk in North Wildwood

Part of the North Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey was damaged after a truck partially fell through it on Thursday.

Part of the North Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey was damaged after a truck partially fell through it on Thursday.

Part of the North Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey was damaged after a truck partially fell through it on Thursday.

Part of the North Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey was damaged after a truck partially fell through it on Thursday.

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Part of the North Wildwood Boardwalk in New Jersey was damaged after a truck partially fell through it on Thursday.

Photos show the vehicle after it broke through several boards near Surfside Pier, between 25th and 26th streets.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello says that the truck belongs to a contractor, who was removing old large chargers for the old Tram Car.

The truck has since been removed.

Rosenella says the boards will be repaired in the next few days.