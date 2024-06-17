WATCH LIVE

Suspect in triple murder in Falls Township faces new charges after assaulting corrections officers

Prosecutors say Andre Gordon assaulted several corrections officers on two separate occasions last month.

6abc Digital Staff
Monday, June 17, 2024
Suspect in triple murder in Falls Township faces new charges
Prosecutors say Andre Gordon assaulted several corrections officers on two separate occasions last month while being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man accused of killing three members of his own family this past March is now facing more charges.

Prosecutors say Andre Gordon assaulted several corrections officers on two separate occasions last month while being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Gordon is there as he awaits trial for a triple murder in Falls Township, in which police say he killed his stepmother, his 13-year-old sister, and the mother of his two children.

He was arrested hours later after a standoff in Trenton, New Jersey.

Investigators say Kera Gordan's brother went on a shooting rampage Saturday morning that started with him carjacking someone in Trenton, New Jersey.
