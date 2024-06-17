Prosecutors say Andre Gordon assaulted several corrections officers on two separate occasions last month.

Suspect in triple murder in Falls Township faces new charges after assaulting corrections officers

Prosecutors say Andre Gordon assaulted several corrections officers on two separate occasions last month while being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man accused of killing three members of his own family this past March is now facing more charges.

Gordon is there as he awaits trial for a triple murder in Falls Township, in which police say he killed his stepmother, his 13-year-old sister, and the mother of his two children.

He was arrested hours later after a standoff in Trenton, New Jersey.