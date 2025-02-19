Another town hall to be held on Wednesday in wake of deadly Northeast Philadlephia plane crash

Wednesday's town hall will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northeast High School
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another town hall is planned for Wednesday night to help residents impacted by January's deadly plane crash near the Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.
The town hall runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northeast High School.
RELATED: Concerns of trauma, need for help in wake of deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash disaster
Members of state agencies, city departments and community organizations will offer resources.
A town hall was also held on February 5. The meeting was also an opportunity to hear from those who were impacted.
"Where can I find some help for my child? What they saw, I can't imagine," one man asked during the first meeting.
The city estimates the crash of the medical jet impacted 366 homes in the area, destroying four of them.
ALSO SEE: Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victims: What we know about those injured and killed
State Representative Jared Solomon organized Wednesday's town hall.
Repairs began this week to fill the 8-foot crater left behind on that stretch of Cottman Avenue. Officials said they are optimistic the repair work will be completed by the end of the week.