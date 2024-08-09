Former Burger King employee accused of sexually assaulting 2 teen coworkers

Anthony Burns was arraigned on July 29, 2024, with a cash bail set at $150,000.

EAST PIKELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County arrested a man who they say used his status as an employee of a Burger King to sexually assault young co-workers.

Investigators say 37-year-old Anthony Burns, of Spring City, faces a long list of charges, including statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, and other related offenses.

Authorities say the first victim was assaulted between December 2023 and February 2024. On two occasions, Burns is accused of sneaking into the teen's residence by climbing through the window to engage in sexual intercourse.

Investigators also say Burns sent a second victim sexually explicit text messages for over a month. He's also accused of groping the teen while she was exiting the Burger King in East Pikeland, where they both worked.

Burns was arraigned on July 29, 2024, with a cash bail set at $150,000.

On Thursday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

"This Defendant had sex with one child and groomed another. Our teenagers should be able to participate in work related activities without the fear of being subjected to this kind of despicable behavior," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

In a statement from Burger King, a spokesperson confirmed that Burns is no longer employed by the franchisee who independently owns and operates this restaurant.

"We were deeply upset to learn of the alleged events that unfolded at this location as these accusations do not align with our brand values and the safe working environment that all Team Members should have. The Franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time," the statement continued.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

