Detectives say a man was hit and killed at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly hit and run.

It took place on the 1200 block of Aramingo Avenue in the Frankford section of the city.

The driver then took off.

Action News is working to get a description of the car that was involved.