Armed robbery near parking lot of LIVE! Casino & Hotel in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men, two of them armed, held up people near the parking lot of the Live Casino and hotel in South Philadelphia.

Police say they made off with $2,500 in cash, a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The trio fled in a dark vehicle with tinted windows northbound on Packer Avenue, toward Broad Street.

The victims were not injured.