Teen stabbed during altercation on Ocean City, NJ boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Ocean City, New Jersey are investigating after a teen was stabbed on the Boardwalk this holiday weekend.

Police say they responded to reports of a fight on the 1000 block of the Boardwalk just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a 15-year-old male was stabbed during the altercation by an unknown male suspect.

The teen was treated at the scene by the Ocean City Fire Department, and then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for further treatment.

The teen sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (609) 525-9129.