Arrest made in hit-and-run that left 8-year-old boy critically injured in Chester, Pa.

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured an 8-year-old boy in Chester, Pa.

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured an 8-year-old boy in Chester, Pa.

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured an 8-year-old boy in Chester, Pa.

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured an 8-year-old boy in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured an 8-year-old boy in Chester, Pa.

Authorities announced that 22-year-old Caleb Campbell was taken into custody on Thursday.

Caleb Campbell

He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The crash happened February 4 at 9th and Tilghman streets.

Investigators say 8-year-old Ny'Leek Ellison was getting off a SEPTA bus with his brother, and was hit by a car that went around the stopped bus and sped off.

Ny'Leek Ellison

Chester police found the striking vehicle the next day.

His mother told Action News that she was there, waiting for her children come off the bus, when Ny'Leek was hit.