Arrest made in shooting during Eagles NFC Championship celebration in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened as large crowds gathered in the streets to celebrate the Eagles winning the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Police say Amere Wright, 18, was taken into custody without incident at his home on the 6100 block of North Broad Street on Wednesday.

Amere Wright

Police say they recovered the clothes Wright was wearing during the incident, his cellphone, and a black handgun loaded with live rounds.

The investigation began around 9:25 p.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and hip area approached police officers.

Those officers rushed him to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say multiple video sources led to them identifying Wright as the suspect.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and other offenses.

This was one of several major incidents police are investigating following the championship celebration.

Another man suffered graze wounds when he was hit by flying bullets while driving in the area of Broad and Spring Garden streets.

Police were also investigating a scene in the 1800 block of Sansom Street in which five shell casings and a small amount of blood were found.

Authorities are also searching for the person who fired a gun into the air several times while a crowd was celebrating at Frankford and Cottman avenues in the city's Mayfair section.