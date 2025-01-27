Gun fired as Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship in Mayfair; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are actively searching for the person who was caught on video firing a gun while standing in a huge crowd of Eagles fans celebrating Sunday night's NFC Championship.

Police are using a video of the gunfire that was posted to social media as part of the investigation.

The video shows people standing shoulder-to-shoulder at Frankford and Cottman in the Mayfair section.

Someone holds the gun in the air and fires three times in rapid succession. People are heard screaming as that person ducks into the crowd.

That wasn't the only element of chaos in the streets on Sunday night. At Broad and Spring Garden a car plowed into the crowd gathered there, injuring multiple people.

The striking vehicle was later found in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue and a person inside the car was taken into custody.

Philadelphia police said in a social media post that the crash does not appear to be intentional.

Police are now tallying up Sunday night's incidents and arrests.

Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the chaos on Monday.

"You don't want to be in a celebratory moment and have a tragedy occur. You don't want that," she said. "Please, please don't shoot guns in the air."

The mayor also said there were some assaults on police officers.

Investigators are now combing through social media for evidence of other crimes that were committed during the celebrations.