Arrest made after woman's body found in West Philadelphia trash can

By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, February 27, 2025 2:38AM
Body found in trash can near community center in West Philadelphia
A body was found inside a trash can on Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest after a woman's body was found in a trash last month in West Philadelphia.

Ricardo Ponds, 61, of the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue, was arrested by SEPTA police officers at 15th and Market on Wednesday evening.

He is charged with murder and related offenses.

The body of 54-year-old Deborah Leatherberry was discovered in the 700 block of N. 47th Street around 9:42 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Leatherberry died from a gunshot wound to the left temple.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the killing.

