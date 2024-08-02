Bill's Old Bike Barn in Bloomsburg, Pa. offers visitors a trip down memory lane

Bloomsburg, PA is home to a longtime custom motorcycle shop Bills Old Bike Barn that the owner grew into a separate museum.

Bloomsburg, PA is home to a longtime custom motorcycle shop Bills Old Bike Barn that the owner grew into a separate museum.

Bloomsburg, PA is home to a longtime custom motorcycle shop Bills Old Bike Barn that the owner grew into a separate museum.

Bloomsburg, PA is home to a longtime custom motorcycle shop Bills Old Bike Barn that the owner grew into a separate museum.

BLOOMSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bill Morris opened Bill's Old Bike Barn in 1998 to house his collection.

He says it started with motorcycles from brands like Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle and Triumph Motorcycles.

Morris worked as a Harley-Davidson mechanic in the 1960s before starting his own business, Bill's Custom Cycles, in 1970. It's a business he still runs today, alongside Bill's Old Bike Barn.

"I started selling parts and it just kept getting bigger and better," he says. "We have the most original Harley parts in the world."

Morris has 200 vintage motorcycles on display, including rare military bikes, like the Moto Guzzi Mule.

"Three independent drive shafts that run this," he says.

To make it a destination everyone could enjoy, Morris turned the bike barn into a town.

"This is Billville," he says. "We're at 55,000 square feet now and we have everything from motorcycles to carousel horses, to Mickey Mouses, to cameras."

There is a music room full of instruments, as well as a Coca-Cola room.

"Bill's Old Bike Barn is a place where you go where you can step back in time," says Morris.

There's a military room too, which is a nod to Morris' service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"I got my own Harley shop," he says. "This sign here came out of a little old Harley dealer in Kansas."

There's also a post office, police station and fire department, where visitors can see his 1951 Mack fire truck.

"And I got my own newspaper," he says.

Morris has traveled the world to find unique items.

"I brought 31 tons of iron back from the castles in Europe," he says.

He even built himself a place to live in the museum.

"I'm the mayor too," he jokes.

Morris says over the years people have also donated their collections to the museum.

"Us collectors, we're kind of saving things of the past," he says. "People love it."