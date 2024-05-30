Breast cancer survivors compete together on 'Against the Wind' at Independence Dragon Boat Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 17th annual Independence Dragon Boat Regatta is happening Saturday, June 1 on the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park, and a member of one of the crews competing tis showing us what it's really like being on the water.

Three times a week, Jean Ettinger readies herself for a late afternoon practice on the Schuylkill River with her dragon boat team, the Philadelphia Flying Phoenix.

"It's an all-women's team and we have different divisions of competition," says Ettinger. "It's fun."

There are 14 dragon boat teams in the area, hers has four crews.

"And then the team that I compete with is 'Against the Wind,' which is a a breast cancer survivor crew," she says.

Ettinger was diagnosed in March of 2000, and she says her treatment was over by the end of that summer. The next spring she was here on the team, and she's been doing it ever since.

"Our goal is to just have a good time," she says.

Now, their paddling propels them forward together. Ettinger says her crew has "traveled all over the world competing."

"I love the camaraderie of the women," she says. "It's good for us."

In addition to the social aspect, there are physical benefits too. She says when she comes out to paddle on the river, she leaves everything that's bothering her on the shore.

Jackie Gutmann says she has coached the 'Against the Wind' crew since 2016, adding that they're "pretty darn good."

She calls Ettinger "a great paddler," and says that she "continues to work hard" along with the rest of her crew.

"Everybody in the boat contributes," says Gutmann. "Everybody has to work together."

"The boat is equivalent to a bus, 38-feet long. There are 10 benches," says Ettinger.

"And then the front of the boat sets the pace," says Gutmann. The middle of the boat is a little bit bigger, and she calls that section "the engine room." And then the paddlers in the back of the boat, where Ettinger is sitting for this practice, are known as "the rockets."

"And we are the motivation of the boat. We make it move," says Ettinger.

"You think you're using your arms, but you're really not, you're using your back and then you push with your legs," says Ettinger. "Your whole body is involved in this sport."

"Everybody on the crew has had breast cancer, in varying stages," says Gutmann. She, herself, is the exception. She adds that it's "incredibly inspiring" to see what these women have achieved, both on and off the water.

Ettinger says that when you're out there paddling, "it's never perfected," adding it's "always a work in progress."

"And as a breast cancer survivor, my goal is to make every day worth it," she says. "I'm just happy to be on the boat."

