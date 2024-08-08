De'Village owner offers items from around the world in Reading Terminal Market

De'Village owner offers items from around the world in Reading Terminal Market

De'Village owner offers items from around the world in Reading Terminal Market

De'Village owner offers items from around the world in Reading Terminal Market

De'Village owner offers items from around the world in Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joycelyn Parks opened De'Village in 2001 with her late husband, Watson, in the Reading Terminal Market.

"From the day one, this is his baby. He loved being here," says Parks of her husband. "We offer the African clothing. We also offer the African artwork."

She also carries hand-carved works from Nigeria.

"We have things from different countries," she says. "It's very unique."

When the couple first moved from Tobago in the early 1990s, they opened a shop in The Gallery, which is now known as The Fashion District. Parks says back then, their shop had more of a "European style," but gradually they started selling African items.

Now they carry clothing items, like dashikis, which both men and women can wear.

"And we get jewelry from all over the world," she says.

They have earrings from Kenya and the Philippines, among other places.

"These are my doorbusters. I try to keep the price low," says Parks.

There are fun gift ideas too, like fans made of fabric and leather.

"Oh, it puts off such a wonderful breeze," she says.

Parks says, on occasion, she travels in search of items for her shop. She looks for handmade jewelry, like the bracelets she carries from Ghana.

"That's a family business," she says.

She also carries natural body care products like shea butter and black soap.

"It's like a paste, but it suds a lot. A little bit goes a long way," she says.

And there's a variety of art.

"You call this 'a family.' It's made out of soapstone from Kenya," she says.

Parks' daughter, Nikki, now works at De'Village too.

"After her father got sick, she decided to come here and help me with the business," says Parks.

She quit her job in corporate America, ensuring the shop will carry on through the next generation of their family. Parks says she and her husband worked hard to build the business and she knows her daughter will take care of it.

"I am so happy that she's here," says Parks.

For more information:

De'Village in Reading Terminal Market: https://readingterminalmarket.org/merchant/devillage/

De'Village on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/devillagephilly/?hl=en

