Solebury Township couple George and Ellen Anthonisen are partners in both life and art

This week, we introduce you to a local sculptor who has lived and worked in Bucks County for more than half a century. He and his wife are partners in both life and art.

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For George and Ellen Anthonisen, art has been imitating life. Much of George's early work as a sculptor depicts people in his family.

"George has such a sharp visual memory," says Ellen Anthonisen.

"I went to the University of Vermont before coming to New York to study, where I studied in the National Academy of Design in New York and the Art Students League," says George Anthonisen.

The two met in New York City in 1965 and married in '66.

"George is really the most interesting man I've ever met," she says. "He always has ideas."

"It was really through my hands, I could develop ideas that were really beyond my understanding," he says.

The family moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania in 1971, where George built his art studio.

"He did a nine to six day, six days a week, with a half hour off for lunch," she says. "Very, very disciplined."

Ellen was a school teacher for many years before deciding to work with George to promote his art.

"It's been a real partnership," she says.

"I do production of art, Ellen does the marketing and the archives," he says.

"I hustle, that's what it's called," says Ellen with a laugh.

Currently, the Michener Art Museum has Anthonisen's work on view.

"I tell stories and the stories I tell relate to everybody," he says.

The exhibition called, 'Meditations on the Human Condition,' is a celebration of his 65-year career.

"I had studied the female figure, and really knew it, and loved doing it," he says. "But I was also always aware of what was happening around me, and so I did 'Death and Starvation,' because there was starvation in the world."

"And we really look at this show, not as an end, but we really look at this show as a beginning," she says.

Anthonisen is still creating new works at home.

"While I'm working on one piece, I'm thinking about another piece and developing it, so that when I hit the ground, I am running," he says.

George says his wife's support has meant everything to him and his career in the arts.

"We have allowed each other to grow and to develop our strengths," she says. "It's been a very wonderful life for us."

For more information:

Sculptor George R. Anthonisen online: https://www.ganthonisen.com/

'George R. Anthonisen: Meditations on the Human Condition' at the Michener Art Museum / https://www.michenerartmuseum.org/