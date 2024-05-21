Artist from Maui creates picture book with his 90-year-old mother

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In 2019, A watercolor artist left his home in Maui, Hawaii to take care of his sickly mother in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Years later, Eddie Flotte's mother has bounced back from illness and at 90-years-old she is seeing her artwork published in a book.

Eddie Flotte does the sketches, while his mom, Bette Gallagher Flotte does the coloring.

"I actually am flabbergasted how beautiful the pictures come out. We posted everything on Facebook. We're very, very nice people would say: 'this stuff is great. You should make a book...for people who spend time with their loved ones who are disabled in some way," said Flotte.

Not only did they get a vibrant piece of work out of the activity; but, it was also a way for Flotte and his mom to bond.

