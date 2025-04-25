Artist Patrick Vale creates underground mural representing the beauty of Philadelphia

Mural artist Patrick Vale was commissioned by the owner of the Lits building on 8th and Market Streets to create a mural representing the city of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is known for its murals, but most of them are above ground on the sides of buildings.

Now, Patrick Vale, an artist from the UK is drawing a new mural representing Philadelphia underneath the city.

It's located inside SEPTA's 8th Street Terminal corridor in Center City, below the Lit Building.

In the mural, Vale is depicting some of Philadelphia's favorite landmarks. He learned what to include simply by walking through the city and talking to people he met.

Vale began the project back in November, 2024.

Action news photojournalist Todd Haas shows you the completed mural.