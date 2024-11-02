Artist showcases the spirit of Indigenous people at Stockton University exhibit

GALLOWAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- By creating intricate gourd artwork, Tyrese Gould Jacinto is showcasing the spirit of Indigenous people from right here in South Jersey.

She is one of 25 featured artists in a limited-time exhibit at Stockton University called, "Indigenous Approaches, Sustainable Futures."

The programming of the exhibit is integrated into university curriculum through workshops, docent tours, and panel presentations.

"This is an innovative vision of the art gallery role as an extended academic space," said Mariana Smith, Associate Professor of Visual Arts and ARTV program chairperson.

As such, Gould Jacinto recently appeared at the exhibit to provide a lecture to Stockton University students. Her speech was about the interpretation of masks in Indigenous cultures, and how they might be used in the modern day as 'barriers to authenticity.'

The exhibit will celebrate its closing ceremony on November 12 and will remain open until November 17.

