Artists from across the country craft wood in Philadelphia in residency program

A variety of artists from across the nation take part in a Philadelphia residency with the Museum for Art in Wood.

A variety of artists from across the nation take part in a Philadelphia residency with the Museum for Art in Wood.

A variety of artists from across the nation take part in a Philadelphia residency with the Museum for Art in Wood.

A variety of artists from across the nation take part in a Philadelphia residency with the Museum for Art in Wood.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These artists came from all over the country to craft wood in Philadelphia.

It's part of a residency held by Philly's own: "Museum for Art in Wood."

They gathered together to form their work at NextFab in North Philadelphia.

What the artists left behind is their work in a special gallery held by the Museum for Art in Wood.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.