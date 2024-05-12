WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

At least 5 seriously injured after car crash in Philadelphia, police say

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024 4:11AM
At least 5 seriously injured after car crash in Philadelphia, police say
At least 5 seriously injured after car crash in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after a two-car crash in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police were called to the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and North American Street at approximately 10 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a two-vehicle crash with people trapped inside the cars.

Police say five people were injured in total. All of them are in critical condition, including a 12-year-old, authorities say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW