At least 5 seriously injured after car crash in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after a two-car crash in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police were called to the intersection of West Hunting Park Avenue and North American Street at approximately 10 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a two-vehicle crash with people trapped inside the cars.

Police say five people were injured in total. All of them are in critical condition, including a 12-year-old, authorities say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the police.