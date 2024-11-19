Atlantic City man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly tossing dogs over Humane Society fence

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been indicted by a grand jury on several counts of animal cruelty after he was allegedly caught on video tossing dogs over the fence of the Humane Society of Atlantic County in two separate incidents.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Jahlil McNeal, of Atlantic City, was arrested during a traffic stop in August after police say he was the man seen on video walking up to the Humane Society on Route 30 and tossing a pit bull mix over the fence around 2 a.m. on July 15.

The Humane Society of Atlantic County is asking for help after a dog was tossed over its fence.

The dog, known then as Brenda, could be seen falling and rolling onto her side.

Brenda has very distinct scarring on her back, which shelter staff believes is an old injury - possibly a burn.

Humane Society of Atlantic County

McNeal, 23, is accused of doing something similar back in April, which was also caught on video. In that incident, three pit bull mixes were tossed over the fence.

With the public's help, the Humane Society and law enforcement were able to identify McNeal as the person in those videos.

McNeal is charged with animal cruelty for each dog he abandoned. He has also been charged with failure to provide requisite veterinary care for the injuries to Brenda. He also faces charges of witness tampering and theft of services.

Humane Society officials say Brenda -- now Snookie -- is doing well and has since been adopted by a family in Texas.