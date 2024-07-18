Dog tossed over animal shelter's fence in South Jersey; 4th time in recent months

Dog tossed over animal shelter's fence in South Jersey; 4th time in recent months

Dog tossed over animal shelter's fence in South Jersey; 4th time in recent months

Dog tossed over animal shelter's fence in South Jersey; 4th time in recent months

Dog tossed over animal shelter's fence in South Jersey; 4th time in recent months

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Humane Society of Atlantic County is asking for help after a dog was tossed over its fence early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Absecon Blvd. in Atlantic City.

Officials say it's the fourth dog in recent months to be dropped off in the early morning hours, and they believe it could be the same person.

Video shared with Action News shows a man walking up to the humane society and tossing a pit bull mix over the fence.

The animal has very distinct scarring on her back.

The humane society says the man drives a black Cadillac sedan.

Back on April 8, officials believe the same car pulled up and tossed three other pit bull mixes over the fence. Video also captured that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Society of Atlantic County or the Atlantic City Police Department.

Officials want to remind those looking to surrender a pet to call their local shelter during normal business hours to find out the process. Due to overcrowding, there may be an application process or a waiting list involved.