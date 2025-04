Atlantic City mayor announces 3.4-cent tax rate cut as part of $258M proposed budget

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Taxpayers in Atlantic City may see their property tax rates reduced by a small portion.

Mayor Marty Small unveiled a 3.4-cent tax rate cut in his $258-million proposed budget.

Small added that this would be the sixth straight year the property tax has decreased.

The budget was presented in Trenton last week since the city is still under state oversight.