WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Atlantic City police investigate crash that left 5-year-old seriously injured

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, October 5, 2024 9:03PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City police are investigating after a 5-year-old was struck and injured during a crash on Friday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a child having been struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, police say a 5-year-old was found suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was flown in a helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

No further details have been released on this incident. It is unclear whether charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 609-347-5744.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW