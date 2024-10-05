Atlantic City police investigate crash that left 5-year-old seriously injured

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City police are investigating after a 5-year-old was struck and injured during a crash on Friday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a child having been struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, police say a 5-year-old was found suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was flown in a helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

No further details have been released on this incident. It is unclear whether charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 609-347-5744.