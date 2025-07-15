Air show returns to Jersey Shore as the Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Planes will be in the sky for practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Atlantic City brings back its annual air show after a one-year hiatus.

Action News has been told the air show will be centered around the part of the beach where the Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino is located.

Organizers are making a fresh start after the show was canceled last year.

It was previously announced that it was also canceled this year, too, but the air show is now happening after a new collaboration and returning with a new name: Visit Atlantic City Soar and Shore Festival.

For the full event schedule, check out the Visit Atlantic City website.

In years past, the beach air show has attracted hundreds of thousands of people to the Jersey Shore.

We're told it's expected to bring in $23 million and that there are festival activities all week, through Sunday.

"We are incorporating the historic Atlantic City Boardwalk, and you'll be able to sit on our beautiful beaches and watch the air show, and incorporate all of the festival activities that we'll be having as well," said Karina Anthony, of Visit Atlantic City.

The air show used to be military-driven, but this year, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will not be taking part.

The 2025 show will be civilian-led, run by a new airshow company featuring at least a dozen aerial acts.

Festival activities will be happening all week at various locations along the boardwalk, including a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the Tropicana Casino.