As the author of 'Slow Drinks,' Danny Childs becomes a James Beard Foundation Award Winner

South Jersey author becomes James Beard Foundation award winner for recipes with foraged ingredients in beverages.

South Jersey author becomes James Beard Foundation award winner for recipes with foraged ingredients in beverages.

South Jersey author becomes James Beard Foundation award winner for recipes with foraged ingredients in beverages.

South Jersey author becomes James Beard Foundation award winner for recipes with foraged ingredients in beverages.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Pennsauken man is adding foraged flavors to his beverages.

As the author of Slow Drinks, he provides the recipes in a cookbook that recently won an award with the James Beard Foundation.

"I always describe it as a botanical beverage book, so it teaches people how to utilize ingredients that they forage, grow in their own home gardens or source from a local farmer's market," said Danny Childs.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Slow Drinks on social media.