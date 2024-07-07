WATCH LIVE

As the author of 'Slow Drinks,' Danny Childs becomes a James Beard Foundation Award Winner

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, July 7, 2024 10:20PM
South Jersey author becomes James Beard Foundation award winner for recipes with foraged ingredients in beverages.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Pennsauken man is adding foraged flavors to his beverages.

As the author of Slow Drinks, he provides the recipes in a cookbook that recently won an award with the James Beard Foundation.

"I always describe it as a botanical beverage book, so it teaches people how to utilize ingredients that they forage, grow in their own home gardens or source from a local farmer's market," said Danny Childs.

