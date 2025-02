Fire at auto shop in Philadelphia's Germantown section suspected to be arson: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An auto shop in Philadelphia's Germantown section caught fire and investigators already determined it was the work of an arsonist.

It broke out at Powell's Auto Repair and Services on the 6100 block of Belfield Avenue at 1 a.m. on Monday.

No one was hurt and authorities have yet to name any suspects.