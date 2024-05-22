Award-winning Broadway play 'Noises Off' brings star-studded cast to Bucks County Playhouse

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been called "the funniest farce ever written," and right now, the award-winning Broadway play is on stage at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope for a nearly one-month-long run.

"I think 'Noises Off' is the funniest play ever written," says Jen Cody, who plays "Dotty."

It's a play within a play, with real actors playing actors, who are getting ready to put on a show.

"The audience sees a play that they're trying to learn, and then sees how it goes off the rails," Cody says. "I think that's the brilliance of it. The audience is in on the joke."

Cody is a Broadway star, and the voice of Charlotte LaBouff ("Lottie") in Disney's "The Princess and The Frog."

Fans can also for her voice at Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new ride opening at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on June 28th.

Cody says she was a teenager when she first saw "Noises Off" on stage.

"It was the first time I ever experienced being a part of a group of people who were all laughing so hard that they were clutching their stomachs and falling off chairs," Cody says. "I'd never experienced that. That was actually the moment where I said, 'Oh, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life!'"

Here, Cody stars alongside actress and author Marilu Henner.

Famous for her role in the TV show "Taxi," Henner also starred in close to 80 films and also performed on Broadway.

She's reviving her role as "Belinda" from the 1992 film version of "Noises Off."

"They said, 'We want you to revisit the part you played 32 years ago'," Henner says. 'I said, 'Of everything I've done, ever in my life, the character I've been most like is Belinda. She's got a little bossy streak, but a big heart. Hopefully, that's what people think of me as well. This show is a blast."

The show also stars Richard Kline, famous for his role as Larry on the hit show "Three's Company."

"Noises Off" is at the Bucks County Playhouse through June 16th.

For tickets and more information, visit BCPtheater.org