Be aware of dangerous social media trends, certain baby products during Baby Safety Month

September is Baby Safety Month, and experts have a warning about a dangerous trend on social media.

Also, there's a new report on the baby products that are most often involved in injuries.

You've probably seen those decor videos where laundry detergent is poured or placed in clear canisters and containers. It looks pretty, but safety experts warn it can also be dangerous.

In response to those trending decor videos are parenting videos warning families to put safety first.

"Laundry detergent is meant to be stored, not left out in glass jars that can shatter easily," said one TikTok user.

Laundry products should be kept in their original packaging which is designed to be child resistant. They also need to be placed out of sight and high, out of reach of youngsters.

The same goes for dish detergent and cleaning supplies typically stored under the sink.

"So I think one of the most important things you can do there has those child safety locks," said Brian Sansoni of the American Cleaning Institute.

And while you may never need it, have the poison control number in your phone or listed around the house.

"That's 1-800-222-1222. Hopefully, you'll never need it, but it's good to have on hand," Sansoni said.

Also, be on the lookout for not-so-obvious items like hanging tablecloths and poisonous plants.

And be aware of baby gear involved in the most accidents.

According to a recent study of the past decade by Lending Tree, strollers were involved in the highest number of injuries due to stopovers and babies falling out because they weren't properly restrained. Baby gates or barriers had the second highest incident rate.

"And particularly troubling is high chair injuries. These have gone up 47%," said Rob Bhatt, a home insurance expert with Lending Tree.

The hope is parents will take this as a warning to fasten kids in even if they're in a high chair for just a moment.

"Sometimes the restraints are removed, or they get out of the restraints. And so those are some of the leading causes," said Bhatt.

If you have older children, make sure you share all safety information with them.

You can also take an Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association has a fun, interactive quiz to find the top ten hidden hazards in the home.

Experts say to also turn pot and pan handles in when they're on the stove and be cautious of loose rugs and carpets that curl up when kids are starting to walk.